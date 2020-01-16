A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for strangulating his pregnant wife, chopping her body, ground it, burning and then dumping it on the outskirts of Rae Bareli district.

Urmila (27) and Ravindra Kumar (35) were married since 2011 and the couple has two daughters, aged seven and 11. According to the police, Ravindra wanted a boy in the family and was suspecting that Urmila would deliver a baby girl again.

It was their elder daughter who witnessed the crime, reached her maternal grandmother's house and narrated the incident. She said that her grandfather Karam Chandra and uncles Sanjeev and Brijesh were also involved in her mother's murder.

Acting on a complaint by the victim's family, the police arrested the accused Ravindra and recovered the charred remains which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for DNA profiling.

"After a complaint by the woman's family, a team visited Ravindra's home and informed Deeh police. Cops tried to trace the woman but failed. On January 10, Urmila's sister Vidya Devi reached Deeh police station and lodged a report against Ravindra accusing him of killing her sister," Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh said.

"We roped in an officer from Childline and talked to the girl who narrated how her mother was subjected to brutality on January 4," the CO said.

Six teams were formed which arrested all the accused on Tuesday.

Kumar broke down during interrogation and confessed that following an argument, he strangulated his wife in a fit of rage and chopped the body with a sharp-edged weapon before grinding the pieces in a flour mill.

He said he burnt the remains, packed the ash in a gunny bag and dumped it in thickets 4-km away from his house.

(With agency inputs.)