Incidents of mobile phone blasts are becoming a common occurrence and in some cases, the casualty was loss of life.

In a latest, a Mumbai man had a near-death experience after his mobile phone exploded in his shirt pocket.

The entire ordeal was captured on a CCTV camera, and the man is seen jumping off his chair trying to get rid of the burning mobile phone. The restaurant is quickly clouded in smoke caused by the mobile phone blast and people are seen rushing out as quickly as possible.

The incident, which took place on June 4, did not cause serious injuries, but the owner of the mobile phone sustained a minor injury on his chest after his shirt got burnt. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, ANI reported.

The make and model of the mobile phone, and what triggered the blast is not yet known. The man wasn't using the phone or charging it when the phone blasted, making the case even more worrisome.

This isn't the first time people got injured in a mobile phone blast. In March, an 18-year-old teen from Odisha died after a mobile phone exploded. According to the report, the handset that blasted was Nokia 5233 and the victim was talking to her relative while the phone was charging.

In another similar incident in April, a 12-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh died after a mobile phone exploded. The teen was reportedly playing games on his phone while it was being charged. The blast sustained a serious injury, where the kid's intestines had started to spill out and the family had to tie a cloth around while rushing to a hospital.

While using mobile phones while charging has widely been condemned, sometimes phone blasts have happened without reason.

Last July, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone caught fire while a shopkeeper was trying to insert the SIM in it. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which shows the gold variant of the handset turn into charred black. No injuries were reported from the incident.