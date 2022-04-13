Telugu's noted senior actor named Kadambari Kiran, who wrote a heartfelt story regarding 'RRR' fame Ram Charan, reveals the actor's generous side. Recalling an incident when Kiran had to seek Ram Charan to help a suffering family, he calls the 'Magadheera' actor a man with a golden heart.

"A few years ago, the wife of an assistant director died. Because the family was impoverished, they were unable to cover the immediate costs of last rites", Kadambari Kiran wrote on his social media profile.

Kiran continued, "Director Sukumar put me in touch with Charan garu. He contributed Rs 2 lakh to the expenses. Later, we and a few other donors contributed Rs 1.20 lakh."

"The money was deposited into an FD account in the name of the deceased woman's infant daughter, and it appeared as everyone else forgot about the incident."

"Recently, When I ran into Charan garu at an event, he was gracious enough to inquire about the little girl, whose mom had earlier passed away", Kiran explained.

"To be born with a silver spoon is different, to live with a golden heart is different. Ram Charan is a man with a golden heart", Kiran concluded.

Ram Charan's upcoming movies:

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar Shanmugam's much-anticipated film, which is currently in production. Kiara Advani co-stars with Ram Charan in this film, which is produced by Dil Raju and composed by Thaman.

Ram Charan's next film is 'Acharya,' which will be released on April 29. For the first time, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi have collaborated on a film, with Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal playing the female leads opposite the duo.