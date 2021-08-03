Ace Telugu film director Sukumar donated Rs 18 lakh to build two new classrooms in the humble government school at Mattaparru village -- where he studied decades ago, in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

"Director Sukumar and I inaugurated two classrooms in Mattaparru government school," Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad told IANS. Varaprasad said Mattaparru village located in Malkipuram mandala is the native village of the reputed film director.

Appreciating Sukumar's gesture, the lone Janasena MLA noted that any person who takes good care of his parents will also take care of his village. He said Sukumar, who directed popular blockbusters such as Arya and Rangasthalam, is a family man.

"He has immense respect for his mother and father. Generally, people who rise to heights forget the lows they came from. They settle down in places like Hyderabad and other cities and forget their families," Varaprasad noted but pointed out that Sukumar is not like that.

According to the MLA, the director came from a large family of three older sisters and three more brothers from humble beginnings. "Despite coming from a poor background in a family of seven siblings, he settled all of them," the legislator noted.

He highlighted that Sukumar takes care of his village and recently spent Rs 45 lakh to build an oxygen plant in the area hospital at Razole, after being moved by the deaths of people during the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"When people were dying due to oxygen shortage, he resolved that nobody in his home region should die and for achieving that goal he set up the oxygen plant," said Varaprasad.

Sukumar was a mathematics lecturer before taking a full-fledged plunge into movies in the early 2,000s or noughties. He taught mathematics topic 'differentiation' to first-year intermediate students at a junior college near Adda Vantena in Bhimavaram town in the academic year 2000-01

One of his colleagues from the Bhimavaram college said that Sukumar used to practice mathematics during nighttime even after getting into movies just to keep in touch with the discipline.

'Pushpa', featuring dancing virtuoso Allu Arjun is his much-awaited forthcoming movie, while '1: Nenokkadine', '100% Love' and 'Nannaku Prematho' are some of his other movies.