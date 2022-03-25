Release Date: March 25, 2022

Star Cast: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others.

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Producers: D. V. V. Danayya

Music Director: M. M. Keeravani

Cinematography: K. K. Senthil Kumar

Editor: A. Sreekar Prasad

After multiple postponements and countless hurdles, SS Rajamouli's directorial, the most-hyped movie of recent times- 'RRR' hits the screens today, March 25, 2022. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR share the screen together for this visually grand movie, in which the fiction emotes with the characters.

Storyline: Set in the pre-Independence era, the movie is a fictional bombardment of two real heroes, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Rama Raju, a sepoy, who works under the oppressive British government, appears as a ruthless person, who could do anything for the sake of attention from his higher men. Akhtar alias Bheem, who starts his revolutionary journey while protecting his Gond tribe, meets Rama Raju.

Rama Raju and Bheem bond well, unware of the individual purposes, which appear contrasting. The rest of the story unveils the multi-layered plot, which will eventually bring the duo together, as they realize their mutual, bigger goal.

Performances:

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR come up with sterling performances and match each other move for move. It is as if there is a silent contest going on between the two on who will take the honors for this visually wonderful movie.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR absolutely dominate each other, as their roles are so perfectly balanced, in a match with the narrative by Rajamouli. It is absolutely an eye-feast to watch the duo together on the screens.

Alia Bhatt, in her reserved role, steals the show. Ajay Devgn's limited presence on the screen is worth the goosebumps. Other actors justified their respective roles, while Olivia Morris' role comes as a surprise.

Analysis:

SS Rajamouli masterfully narrates a multilayered fictional tale, leveraging the lead actors' acting prowess to the fullest. Though 'RRR' is a visually good movie, there are certain sequences, where the VFX could have been better.

The BGM goes hand in hand with the narration, while the 'Naatu Naatu' song sends a euphoric wave, as its placement, also stands as one of the highlights.

Extraordinary visuals during some high-octane action sequences steal the show. With good production values, the movie is edited well too.

Verdict:

With a very impressive first half, the movie gives a high each time the lead actors appear on the screen together.

The Second-half, though, could have been crispier, as there are certain sequences, where there are minute lags in the screenplay.

SS Rajamouli does it again. He manages to conjure the audience, with a good pace and extraordinary narrative.

IBTimes Rating: 3.75/5