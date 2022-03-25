SS Rajamouli's RRR is an epic period drama which stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the leads. The film has Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in a key role while Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of the female lead. Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and others are part of the cast.

The film has KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography, Sreekar Prasad's editing and MM Keeravani's music. A few songs including 'Naatu Naatu' track has stuck the chord with the listerns.

RRR Story:

It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

NTR appears as Komaram Bheem while Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. Devgn has done an extended cameo in the multilingual film, which releases in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

RRR Movie Review:

The movie has garnered fantastic buzz with its teasers and promotional activities spread across the country. Will SS Rajamouli's film lives up to the expectations again? Check out what netizens say about the multilingual flick:

ROY: Okay first half with few good scenes...Bgm is good...

Ntr fans ki poonakale first half.... Introduction and Interval scene ultimate paddai...

san 2: #RRR #RRRMovie review 5/5

pride of indian cinema , cried at climax

ntr and ram charan both did well 2nd half > first half .

actions scenes .

rrr > bahubali

SURESH REDDY: #RRRMovie #RRR

Pre interval no words to say

Hatsoff to

@ssrajamouli

sir

U always surprise us with new elevations

U r king of emotions

Kudos..

Cinema Pointer: At first I was against it but when I saw #RRR, #SSRajamouli has made perfect choice of casting #AliaBhatt in such an important role. Without her, #JrNTR would not have been arrested and film would not have been interesting. #RRRMovie

Rush : What you've seen of Nacho Nacho - is not even 5%.

Song lo goosebumps ochai!!

Iga Pre-interval sequence - no words. Unbelievable stuff happening on screen.. Mind is blowing.

@AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999

Never seen before performance