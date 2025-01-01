Man forces woman to consume alcohol during New Year celebration in Bengaluru, booked

A man was booked on the charges of forcing a woman to consume alcohol at a pub during the New Year celebration in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a pub in the Bellandur area.

The man was booked after the woman, hailing from Odisha, lodged a police complaint in this regard.

The woman had gone to the pub with her boyfriend for the New Year party. While partying, the accused approached her and offered liquor.

When she refused, the accused behaved indecently and started arguing with her.

Hearing commotion, the staff of the pub rushed to the spot, however by then, the accused managed to escape.

The police have registered the case under the charges of sexual harassment and indecent behaviour and launched a hunt for the accused.

In another case, the Marathalli police have filed an FIR against a man for indulging in the act of touching a woman inappropriately at a pub in Bengaluru during the New Year celebration.

According to police, the incident occurred at a famous pub located in Kadubeesanahalli. Following the complaint in this regard by the victim, the police booked a case against an unknown person.

The woman went to the pub on Tuesday night to celebrate the New Year, where the accused touched her inappropriately.

She objected to his act and shouted at pub staff for not ensuring security for women. In the melee, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

The woman later lodged a police complaint with the Marathalli Police. The police took the pub's Digital Video Recorder and were tracking the accused.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have registered 513 drink and drive cases between Tuesday night and the wee hours of Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)