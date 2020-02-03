A video of a bizarre traffic incident in Nangloi area of outer Delhi shows a man clinging onto the bonnet of a car after getting into an argument with the driver of the vehicle.

The accused who tried to escape from paper check by the traffic cops dragged a constable for two kilometres. The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car's bonnet.

The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media and has prompted officials to start an investigation.

The victim constable's name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when the accused's car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

