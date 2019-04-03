A man was set on fire by Uttar Pradesh Police in Kanpur by pouring petrol over his private parts. The station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Pawar was suspended following the incident.

According to reports, Monu and Sonu were taken into custody in connection with a murder case on Monday. It was over probe after police found a body at Bithoor railway station in Kanpur on March 29.

It is alleged that the police thrashed the accused men and then poured petrol over Monu's private parts. They gave him electric shocks due to which his clothes caught fire. The youth was later shifted to a hospital.

In his statement, the victim said, "while questioning the police beat us up first and then poured petrol on my private part. I was on fire. I couldn't remember what happened next", reports India Today.

But the police have denied this version of the story. According to them, the victim had carried a matchbox with him inside the station and set himself on fire.

"The police had brought two people for questioning in a murder case. One of them had a matchbox in his pocket, which was not confiscated due to negligence by those in charge of frisking him. At night, he asked to use the washroom and then burned his jeans," said Anant Dev Singh, SSP, Kanpur City, reports ANI.

An investigation has been initiated over the incident and the case has been handed over to the Circle Officer in Kalyanpur (CO).