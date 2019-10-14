In a bizarre twist of fate, a trader in Uttar Pradesh found an earthen pot with a newborn girl, which was buried three feet below, while he was digging a pit to bury his own stillborn daughter who had died minutes after birth.

Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, a trader, rescued the newborn girl and fed her milk using cotton. The girl has now been admitted to a private hospital, according to reports. The trader has offered to adopt the child.

According to Superintendent of Police (city) Abhinandan Singh, Sirohi's wife Vaishali is a sub-inspector posted in Bareilly.

"She was admitted to a private hospital last week after she complained of labour pains. She gave birth to a seven-month premature girl, who died within a few minutes. Sirohi had gone to bury his daughter and as the pit was being dug, at a depth of three feet, the spade hit an earthen pot, which was pulled out. There was a baby girl lying in it."

The girl who was rescued was alive and breathing heavily and was taken to the nearest district hospital and admitted. Her condition is stable now, the SP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said a probe was launched to ascertain who had buried the infant alive.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bareilly Vineet Shukla said that the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajesh Misra had taken the responsibility for the girl's treatment.