A man brutally murdered his wife and five-year-old son in Jharkhand's Saraikela district on Monday morning, using an iron pan to bludgeon them to death, officials said.

The shocking crime took place in the Kapali OP area and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The accused, identified as Sukhram Munda, was arrested by the police shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary investigations, the crime was triggered by a domestic dispute. It is reported that Sukhram frequently quarrelled with his wife, Parvati Devi, over alcohol consumption.

Neighbours recalled hearing heated arguments from the couple's house early in the morning, followed by the terrified screams of Parvati Devi and her son, Ganesh Munda.

When they rushed to the scene, they saw a horrifying sight -- both mother and child lay in pools of blood, their bodies bearing severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, Sukhram Munda fled from the house but was apprehended by the police near the village a short while later.

Upon searching the crime scene, the police recovered a blood-stained iron pan and a blade. It is suspected that after repeatedly striking his wife and son with the heavy pan, Sukhram used the blade to slit their throats.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and forensic teams are examining the crime scene for further evidence.

Local residents have told the police that frequent altercations between the couple were common, often fuelled by alcohol abuse.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased woman arrived at the scene, demanding strict action against the accused.

Kapali OP in charge, Sonu Kumar, said that an investigation is underway. "We have recovered the murder weapon, and the accused is being interrogated to determine the exact sequence of events," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)