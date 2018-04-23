Dylan McWilliams survived a shark attack April 19.

He was also been mauled by a bear, last summer.

Three years ago he was bitten by a rattlesnake while he was hiking.

Many of us complain about our luck if we fail in an exam or don't get the dream job. But, there is a man who has had a series of accidents and yet remains unfazed.

Dylan McWilliams was attacked by a shark last week. He has also been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, on separate occasions – all in less than four years.

The 20-year old Colorado boy was bodyboarding in the ocean off Kauai April 19, when he was knocked off his board by a 3- to 5-foot wave and he felt an intense pain in his right calf. When he looked down he saw a 6- to 8-foot striped shark — likely a tiger shark — swimming beneath him, reported Star-Advertiser.

"At first I panicked. I didn't know if I lost half my leg or what."

He suffered deep cuts to his leg but they were not life-threatening. He received stitches in the hospital.

Last summer, he was given nine staples in his scalp after a black bear bit down on his head as he slept outdoors at a Colorado summer camp.

"The bear grabbed the back of my head and started pulling me and I was fighting back as best as I could. It dropped me and stomped on me a little bit, and I was able to get back to the group and they scared it away," McWilliams told Hawaii News Now.

Before this, some three years ago, he was bitten by a rattlesnake while he was hiking in Moab, Utah. He told the Star Advertiser that it was a "dry bite", which means it was only venomous enough to make him sick for few days.

"My parents are grateful I'm still alive," he told the newspaper. However, all these misadventures have not deterred his love for the outdoors.