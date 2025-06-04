In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man identified as Baba Jaan has been arrested for the rape and murder of an 80-year-old woman in Srinivasapura town, located in Karnataka's Kolar district.

The victim's body was found on Monday evening in a garage near an open field on Mulbagal Road. Preliminary police investigations confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

According to officials, the elderly woman had informed her family two days earlier that she was visiting a church in Srinivasapura. After staying in town for two days, she was reportedly waiting at a bus stop to return home when the accused approached her.

Police said the accused ensured she was alone, then allegedly lifted and carried her to a secluded spot, where he raped and strangled her. He also stole ₹15,000 from her bag.

CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed the accused carrying the victim, which helped police identify him. In a bizarre turn, the accused reportedly returned to the crime scene to watch police activity, where he was recognised and detained.

During interrogation, Baba Jaan confessed to the crime, citing robbery as the motive. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The heinous crime has triggered public outrage, with the victim's family demanding strict action.

In a related case from August 2024, Chintamani police had arrested a 28-year-old labourer for sexually assaulting a 65-year-old woman at a government hospital.

Further investigation into the Srinivasapura case is ongoing.

(With inputs from IANS)