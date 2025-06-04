Amidst continuous heavy rainfall, Sikkim has been grappling with severe landslides, prompting an urgent response from the Indian armed forces. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been pivotal in these efforts, intensifying their Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to support the affected communities. The situation has been critical, with landslides causing significant disruptions, isolating remote areas, and leaving many individuals stranded.

IAF executed a crucial rescue mission on Wednesday, successfully evacuating 33 people, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region in North Sikkim. This operation was comprehensive, involving not only the evacuation of individuals but also the air-dropping of essential relief supplies and the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to provide assistance.

The IAF, in a statement on X, said, "In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched HADR Ops -- air-dropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. IAF remains committed to saving lives."

Despite these efforts, the rescue operations have faced significant challenges. Earlier in the day, adverse weather conditions severely hampered an evacuation mission involving 113 stranded tourists in Lachen. An Mi-17 helicopter, carrying nine NDRF personnel, took off from Pakyong Airport around 6 a.m. but was forced to abort the mission and return mid-air due to poor visibility in the Mangan and Chaten areas. The stranded tourists in Lachen had been cut off for over a day after multiple landslides blocked critical roadways, disrupting access to the region.

In response to these challenges, the Indian Army has stepped in to assist in evacuating the stranded tourists. They have been working tirelessly to restore foot access to Lachen and stabilise the situation.

The Army, in a statement, said, "Army leads search and rescue operations in North Sikkim. Braving extreme weather & hazardous terrain, the Indian Army is assisting locals & stranded tourists in landslide-hit Lachen -- now cut off & without power. Foot access restored. 113 tourists to be evacuated; 30 already airlifted. Every life matters. Every effort continues."

Meanwhile, the search continues for six missing individuals in the region. Specialised teams equipped with advanced tools are working in the unstable, high-altitude terrain to locate them.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) affirmed its commitment to these efforts, stating, "Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues."

The situation in Sikkim is further complicated by the inclement weather, which shows no signs of abating. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Sikkim, forecasting continued heavy rainfall for the next three days. According to the IMD, districts including Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng are likely to face adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

Regional impact and broader challenges

The impact of the landslides and heavy rainfall is not limited to Sikkim alone. The government of Mizoram has issued an advisory asking dignitaries and officials to postpone their visits to the state due to severe weather conditions. This advisory comes after several days of heavy rainfall that have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been responding swiftly to landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts across Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of Bhutan. They have been working around the clock in hostile terrain to ensure connectivity, relief, and critical support. The BRO's efforts are a testament to resilience and India's enduring regional partnership.

The broader northeastern region of India has been severely affected by the ongoing weather conditions. The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in the northeastern states has reached 44, with at least six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours. In Assam, 12 people have died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported recently. Additionally, five deaths have been reported due to landslides, taking the total death toll to 17 in the state. In Sikkim, the army reported that two soldiers and one porter were killed in the landslides. Other northeastern states have also reported casualties in the past few days.