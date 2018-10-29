A man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sex with a pet cat in Durban, South Africa. The incident happened on October 26 when a woman who is the owner of the cat heard screams of her pet from the neighbourhood.

After hearing the loud screams, the woman went to her neighbouring house to investigate what was happening. In the neighbourhood, she saw a naked man allegedly trying to penetrate the cat by holding its rear legs. The shocked pet owner soon informed the police about the weird incident, and cops rushed to the spot. An arrest was made soon by the cops.

The man somehow managed to dress up when the police entered the scene, but the investigative officers found that his clothing was covered with cat hair. Cops who rushed to the spot revealed that they received the call at about 2 pm, and they added that that the man was soon removed from the property after neighbours raised concerns about their children's safety.

"The woman had walked to his residence to investigate the screams of her pet when she found the naked man holding the cat by rear legs and penetrating the animal. Officers entered the home and found the man dresses. His pants were covered in cat hair. The man was removed from the property after the neighbours' voiced their concerns about the safety of the children living in the vicinity," said Prem Balram, the police spokesperson, Mirror.co.uk reports.

This is not the first time that the alleged accused is getting caught for animal abuse. The neighbors apparently told the police officers that the man was caught redhanded previously for engaging in sex with doors and cats in the vicinity. However, upon the alleged accused's girlfriend's request, neighbors refrained themselves from reporting these incidents to the police department.

After the arrest, the police have apparently contacted The Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for further proceedings.

Engaging in sex with animals often called 'Zoophilia' or 'Bestiality' is considered a psychological disorder, and it is illegal in almost all countries.