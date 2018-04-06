A day after a few suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants abducted two civilians from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, the beheaded body of one of the victims was recovered from Hajin Friday, April 6.

The terrorists barged into a house in the wee hours of Thursday and kidnapped a man and his 24-year-old son named Manzoor Ahmed Bhat. The former managed to escape from their clutches and has been undergoing treatment, reported ANI.

The police were searching for Manzoor.

"The body of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, who was abducted by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, was found on the outskirts of Hajin early today (Friday)," Hindustan Times quoted a police spokesperson as saying.