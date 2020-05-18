A 77-year-old man hailing from Hillar Kokarnag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 14.

According to the reports, in Kashmir Valley, 12 patients have died of Covid-19 infection while 2 died in Jammu. The man died at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar during morning hours.

Death toll rises in the Valley

Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, Dr Salim Tak spoke to the media that an elderly patient above 75 years of age died in the hospital due to Covid-pneumonia. He said the patient hails from Hillar Kokarnag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Hillar has already been declared as a red zone as various confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported from there.

Yesterday, a 29-year-old lady died due to septic shock after declaring positive for Covid-19 infection.

Armed police personnel test Covid positive

65 cops, including a Deputy Commandant rank Officer from the 11th battalion of armed police posted in South Kashmir's Anantnag district have tested positive for the Covid-19. The total number of personnel testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday, May 18 alone has reached to 49.

DPL Anantnag is now converted as collection point of Covid samples of these personnel. According to the sources, of the 300 samples tested, 65 have tested positive. In addition to this, all were asymptomatic.

Earlier on Monday, 19 cops from the same battalion were tested positive for the virus. "Out of 113 samples, 19 came positive," said the officials, adding that all of them belong to 11th battalion of Armed Police.

According to them, Anantnag police is undertaking aggressive testing for identifying Covid-19 cases. "Samples of more than 300 cops have been taken so far for testing," they added.