Mamta Kulkarni has been in the news ever since she was appointed as the Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara and removed a day later. There were rumours of Mamta having paid Rs 10 crore to become the Mahamandaleshwar. On a recent chat with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Kulkarni denied the allegations saying she doesn't even have Rs 1 lakh to pay to anyone.

The Naseeb actress said that government has seized her bank accounts and added that her living conditions are quite difficult. She further said that even the Rs 2 lakh she paid as dakshina to her guru, someone had loaned her.

No money to give

"Mere pass ₹10 crore kya ₹1 crore bhi nahi hai. Mere bank accounts seize kar diye hai government ne. Aapko malum nahi hai main kis tarah se reh rahi hun. Mere pass paise nahi hai, kisi se udhar leke ₹2 lakh, voh bhi jo guru ko dakshina deni hoti hai."

(Forget ₹10 crore; I do not have even ₹1 crore with me. The government has seized my bank accounts. You don't know how I am surviving. I have no money. I had to borrow ₹2 lakh from somebody to offer as 'dakshina' to my guru when I was made Mahamandaleshwar)," she said.

In financial crisis

The Qila actress further said that she is living in petty conditions and is in a financial crisis. She mentioned how her three apartments have been locked for the last 23 years and are now infested with termites. Mamta added that she is going through an acute financial crunch.

What exactly went wrong that led to the removal of Mamta Kulkarni from the Kinnar Akhada remains unknown. But, Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of the Kinnar Akhara, had issued a statement announcing her removal.

The press note said that no akhara tradition or religious process were followed in making her the Mahamandaleshwar. He also added that she had to be a renunciate first before being taken to the post of Mahamandelashwar. "Therefore, in the interest of the country, Sanatan Dharma, and society, I am reluctantly compelled to relieve her from the post," the note read.