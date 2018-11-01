The promo teaser and first look of Mammootty's new movie Gaana Gandharvan, which is directed by Ramesh Pisharody, has leaked on the internet and the video is now going viral on social media.

Back in July, Ramesh Pisharody, who made his debut as director with Panchavarnathatha, spoke about his interest to work with Mammootty and that he had an interesting script the actor can give life. Following this, rumour mongers speculated that he would direct the Malayalam superstar someday.

Soon enough, Mammootty silently joined hands with Ramesh Pisharody and started working on his project, which was announced on October 31. The buzz in the social media is that some cinema halls screened its first look and promo teaser of Gaana Gandharvan. Some excited fans of Mammookka recorded them on their cell phones and shared the video on Twitter as they are creating a lot of buzz.

Megastar @mammukka - #RameshPishorody movie is officially announced at #Draമാ screening centres. The movie is titled as #GanaGandharvan @VRFridayMatinee @MegastarAddicts @Forumkeralam1 @MammoottyFC369

The promo teaser of new #Mammootty movie #GaanaGandharvan directed and written by #RameshPisharody was shown in theatres before the screening of #Drama.

