Mollywood megastar Mammootty's most anticipated flick of the year 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' is all set to hit the big screen on Saturday, June 16, 2018 with a screen count of more than 150 exclusively in Kerala, leaving aside the Gulf market.

Mammootty's film is expected to be the biggest opener of the star till date. For Mammootty, the fate of this film at the box-office will play a crucial role in determining the course of his future career, as the actor has been continuously failing to deliver big hits like his fellow Superstar Mohanlal.

Expectations surrounding 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' has already reached sky high; thanks to Mammootty's scintillating looks in the posters, and the recently released crisply-made teaser and trailer.

IB Times India presents five important reasons for you to watch 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' in theaters.

The Haneef Adeni factor

'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' is scripted by Haneef Adeni who has previously directed 'The Great Father' with Mammootty in the lead role. The film was a hit at the box-office, and it ended the money-spinning draught of Mammootty at the box-office. Even after the success of 'The Great Father' at the box-office, Mammootty continued to pick wrong scripts, especially with a wafer-thin storyline, and his recent releases 'Puthan Panam', 'Streetlights', 'Uncle' and 'Parole' all bombed at the box-office.

Now, to bring back the winning streak, Mammootty has once again joined with Haneef Adeni, and his fans expect a huge blockbuster from the duo. According to some published reports, the film has been shot with a lavish budget, and the makers have not compromised on the technical values.

Shaji Padoor's directorial debut

Shaji Padoor who has been active in the Malayalam film industry for the past two decades is finally making his directorial debut through 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal'. The 46-year-old filmmaker has worked with hitmakers including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, Renji Panicker, and Vyshakh in the past, and it might have helped the director while making a movie with Mammootty, one of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry.

In a recent interview given to 'The Hindu', Shaji Padoor revealed that 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' will be a ''crime-cum-stylish thriller.''

"Unlike how it is portrayed in common police stories, Abrahaminte Santhathikal does not present the main character as a larger-than-life figure displaying super-heroism. Here, he's very much human, with his own inner conflicts and tries to deal with them in the most human of ways," Shaji Padoor told the Hindu.

Mammootty's stylish avatar

Even at the age of 67, Mammootty is still considered the most handsome actor in Mollywood. The teasers and posters of 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' indicate that the actor is been portrayed in the most stylish avatar in this flick, and it is expected to offer a real treat to his fans.

Mammootty in Police uniform once again

Mollywood box-office has always witnessed storms whenever Mammootty has worn a police uniform. In 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' too, Mammootty will be seen enacting the character of Derek Abraham, a dashing daredevil cop.

According to Shaji Padoor, this film will portray the ''the obstacle-ridden journey of Derick Abraham, an IPS officer, who faces certain personal hurdles and how they impact his professional life.''

Ensemble star cast

The film's cast is loaded with some of the top-rated stars in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Kaniha, Anson Paul, Renji Panicker, Siddique, and Sijoy Varghese in other prominent roles.

The music of the film is composed by acclaimed musician Gopi Sundar, while Mahesh Narayan has carried out the editing part.

The movie is bankrolled by TL George and Joby George in the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.