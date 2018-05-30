The release date of Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal, directed by Saji Padoor, has reportedly been postponed. Initially, it was expected to clash with Mohanlal starrer Neerali on June 15 (Friday). Now, the makers have announced that Abrahaminte Santhathikal will hit the screens on June 16 (Saturday).

This will be disappointing for diehard fans of the superstars as they were expecting the release of the star movies on the same day. The official trailer of Neerali was released a week back whereas the fans are still waiting for the teaser and trailer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Nevertheless, the posters of Abrahaminte Santhathikal has received a rousing welcome.

Mammootty is playing the role of IPS officer Derick Abraham. The posters of the film show the stunning salt and pepper look of the star actor. And it has wowed everyone from his son Dulquer Salmaan to his ardent fans in the industry.

Dulquer wrote on his social media page that the poster is indeed a killer. As of now, several intriguing posters of the movie have been released.

Anson Paul, Kaniha. Maqbool Salmaan, Renji Panicker, Ansiba and Kalabhavan Shajon are doing pivotal roles in the movie. The film is produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment.