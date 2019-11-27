Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood, is awaiting the release of his next movie 'Mamangam' which is expected to hit the theatres on December 12. Directed by M Padmakumar, the film is expected to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in Malayalam. As fans of the megastar are eagerly waiting to see Mammootty gracing the big screens in style, the actor has apparently signed another movie which is special by all means.

Mammootty to share screen space with Manju Warrier?

Until now, Mammootty has not acted together with Manju Warrier, widely touted as the lady Superstar in the South Indian industry. However, close sources to the actress revealed that she may soon share screen space with Mammootty in a movie that will be directed by Jofin T Chacko.

The makers of the movie have already detailed the script to Manju Warrier and she is apparently impressed with the story. An official confirmation regarding Manju Warrier's involvement in this movie will be made in the coming days. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan will be jointly producing the movie. The makers are now busy finalizing the remaining star cast for the film.

Manju Warrier elevates her stardom to new heights

Manju Warrier, on the other hand, is now the most demanded heroines in the South Indian film industry. Her previous release 'Asuran' with Dhanush in the lead role was a critical and commercial success. The audience praised Manju for her scintillating performance as a middle-aged rural lady.

Manju Warrier is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Prathi Poovankozhi' directed by Rosshan Andrews. It should be noted that Manju Warrier returned to Mollywood after a hiatus of 14 years with the Rosshan Andrews directorial 'How Old Are You' in 2014.

The 'Kanmadam' actress is also playing a pivotal role in Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', the costliest movie ever made in Malayalam, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan.