Mammootty's most anticipated movie of the year 'Madhura Raja' will hit the screens all across the world on April 12, 2019. Touted to be a mass masala entertainer, this film is actually a sequel to 2010 blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja'. The trailer of 'Madhura Raja' was released recently, and it has played a crucial role in elevating the overall hype surrounding the movie.

Even though the film has succeeded in garnering huge pre-release hype, the initial collection figures of 'Madhura Raja' will not be as big as Mohanlal's 'Lucifer'. It should be noted that 'Madhura Raja' is getting released in only 250 theaters in Kerala, while 'Lucifer' enjoyed opening day shows in more than 450 theaters.

A couple of days back, Mammootty fans on social media platforms attacked the official Facebook page of Antony Perumbavoor, the president of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) claiming that he is allegedly involved in cutting down the theaters for 'Madhura Raja'. Antony Perumbavoor is also the producer of 'Lucifer', and it added heat to the controversy.

'Lucifer' had collected Rs 6.7 crores in its opening day from Kerala box-office alone. Considering the number of screen counts, 'Madhura Raja' may collect approximately 4.5 crores in its opening day, and this figure may be stabilized continuously in the weekend if word of mouth favors the movie.

However, in the United States, 'Madhura Raja' is releasing in 52 screens and it indicates that the film will level Lucifer's collection in the country, which was collected in 58 screens.

Vyshakh who has previously made the industry hit 'Pulimurugan' is the director of 'Madhura Raja'. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Tamil star Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Shamna Kasim, Anusree, Narain and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.

'Madhura Raja' is produced by Nelson Ipe in the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.