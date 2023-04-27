The wait is finally over, and Mammootty fans are in a state of ecstasy, as the Mollywood megastar's new Telugu movie 'Agent' will hit the theaters all across India on April 28.

Directed by Surender Reddy and Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, the film features Mammootty playing the role of a veteran secret agent, while Bollywood star Dino Morea plays the role of the antagonist.

Amid huge expectations surrounding the film, Morea, in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express has said that working with Mammootty has always helped him to bring out the best performance.

"I have worked with Mammootty sir in Kandukondain Kandukondain and now I am working with him again. When you work with someone so senior and so fantastic at his craft, you just want to watch him," said Morea.

In Agent, Morea is playing the role of a dedicated spy gone wrong.

Morea also recollected a moment when Mammootty appreciated him. He further noted that Mammotty advised him to make sure that his character is being dubbed by a good sound artist.

"And during one of the scenes I did with him, he said, 'You are going to do really well. Just make sure whoever is dubbing you in this film is good. Make sure you have a great dubbing artist because you performed very well.'"

Earlier, during a press meet director Surendar Reddy had showered praises on Mammootty and said that he has supported a lot to materialize this film.

Agent is being released as a Pan-Indian film, and its dubbed Malayalam version will also reach the theaters on April 28.