In a major development, the Madras High Court on Friday gave relief to Tamil superstar Thalapathi Vijay in a case related to his import of a luxury BMW car from the US, ruling that he would be liable to pay the penalty for delayed payment of entry tax only from January 29, 2019, to December 2021 and not from 2005.

A bench of Justice R. Suresh Kumar said that Vijay was liable to pay an entry tax as a division bench of the court had, on January 29, 2019, held that the state government was entitled to levy entry tax.

The bench, however, said that the Commercial Taxes Department should not have demanded a huge amount of Rs 30.23 lakh towards penalty, by levying it since 2005 and that the fine may be levied from January 29, 2019.

Vijay had approached the court in January 2022 and challenged a notice issued by the Commercial Taxes Department, on September 17, 2021, asking him to pay Rs 7.98 lakh as entry tax along with a penalty of Rs 30.23 lakh.

The advocate for the superstar said that he has already paid a tax liability of Rs 7.98 lakh in December 2021 and that he was challenging the penalty alone. He said that he had then imported the BMW as there were no dealers for the luxury car in Chennai those days.

The actor had also pleaded to the court to cancel the demand notice and the recovery notice.

Samantha's absence on social media make fans upset

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular heroines down south, and she enjoys a huge fan following. The actress has been active on social media platforms for several years, and she used to give updates about her personal and professional life there.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent social media engagement has been nearly non-existent. The bubbly actress, who typically keeps her fans engaged with her pictures, has been dormant on various social media platforms.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was even active on social media during her lowest point when she announced her split from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's social media activity has decreased, and supporters are concerned about her mental health.

While some admirers feel Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to be on a social media detox, others believe she is simply not in the mood to communicate with any of her social media followers for personal reasons.

Samantha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Shakunthalam. The film is directed by Guna Sekhar who has previously crafted the film, Rudrama Devi. According to reports, Samantha will be seen playing the role of a queen named Shakuntala Devi in this movie.

Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni excel in Agent teaser

The wait is finally over, and the teaser of the action drama 'Agent', starring Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in the lead role has been released on June 15.

The teaser follows the action through the eyes of Mahadev, the head of the national security agency played by the Malayalam megastar Mammootty. Called in by Mahadev to lead an investigation, the 'Agent' (portrayed by Akhil) simply slays it with a show of bravery, chivalry and swag.

The introduction to the action-packed character is followed by Akhil's makeover, which is simply stunning. Sakshi Vaidya appears stylish and lovely in a single scene, and Mammootty is at his finest. The impact is amped up also because of Surender Reddy's visuals. Cinematographer Rasool Ellore's depiction of Agent's world is remarkable.

The music composed by Hip Hop Tamizha seems scintillating, and it adds up to the overall style quotient of the film.

