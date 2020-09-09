Telugu star Akhil Akkineni is set to collaborate with director Surender Reddy for an upcoming mega production.

Surender Reddy, whose original Telugu superhit Kick was remade in Bollywood as the 2014 Salman Khan blockbuster of the same name, last called the shots on the 2019 Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His next film with Akhil is based on a story by Vakkantham Vamsi, one of the most successful new-age screenwriters in Telugu cinema.

The director is known for presenting his heroes at their stylish best, and he is reportedly preparing to showcase an an all-new Akhil in the actor's fifth release. Akhil took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: "It's time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way."

Surender Reddy also tweeted that he is "happy to announce about my next with @AkhilAkkineni8".

Fans are thrilled about the collaboration. One wrote: "Yayyyyyyyy Akhil babu n Surender Reddy."

Another wrote: "Superb combo sir and please show Akhil in different way in all angles using his skills."