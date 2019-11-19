It was in 2018 that rumours regarding a possible movie that will detail the life of Ashraf Thamarassery, an NRI who helps with the repatriation of foreign nationals, initially surfaced online. Several online media portals then claimed that Mammootty will play the lead role in the film and the script will be written by actor Tini Tom. As the news went viral, Tini Tom squashed these rumors and revealed that it was a thought he had bounced off the megastar.

Strict legal actions against false news propagators

Recently, news about this movie again went viral on online platforms, and several news portals claimed that Tini Tom himself has decided to direct this movie with Mammootty in the lead role. However, Tini Tom once again dismissed these speculations and made it clear that this news is something that has gone viral without any official confirmation. The actor also added that strict legal actions will be taken against people who spread false news.

"It's false. I do not have any plans to turn director. This is the news someone has written without any official confirmation. I am planning to take strict action and file a complaint with the cyber cell against those who are spreading the rumours," Tiny Tom told Times of India.

Mammootty awaiting the release of Mamangam

Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Mamangam' which is expected to hit the screens on December 12. Directed by M Padmakumar, 'Mamangam' is touted to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in Malayalam.

'Mamangam' is a film that will show the Mamangam festival of the 18th century conducted on the banks of the river Bharathappuzha at Thirunavaya in Kerala. In this movie, Mammootty is playing the role of a Kalarippayattu expert who tries to dethrone Zamorin rulers.

The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mammootty, 'Mamangam' also stars Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Mohan Sharma, Manikandan Achari, Kaniha and Manikuttan in other prominent roles. M Jayachandran has composed the music of this film, while Manoj Pillai has cranked the camera. The film is bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly.

On the other hand, Tini Tom is currently busy working with Mohanlal in the movie 'Big Brother' which is being directed by Siddique. This film is expected to be an action thriller, and it will hit the screens in the first quarter of 2020.