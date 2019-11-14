Joby George, producer of Mammootty's most-anticipated flick 'Shylock', has revealed that the release date of the movie has been postponed. The makers of 'Shylock' had earlier planned to release the movie on December 20. However, they have now decided to postpone the movie because of Mammootty's big-budget movie 'Mamangam' releasing on December 12.

"All the post-production works of Shylock are over. In order to avoid clash with the release of Mamangam, we are postponing the release of Shylock to January 23. Please note that fans will celebrate Onam, Christmas and Vishu on Shylock's release date. It is my promise," wrote Joby George on Facebook, as translated from Malayalam.

Shylock: A commercial action entertainer

The decision of Joby George to postpone the release date of Shylock is receiving praise from Mammootty fans. As per them, releasing these films as a part of Christmas will drastically affect the collection of both the flicks and Joby's decision will make sure that both 'Mamangam' and 'Shylock' will get space in the box-office.

'Shylock' is expected to be an in and out action entertainer. The film is being directed by Ajai Vasudev who has previously made movies like 'Rajadhiraja' and 'Masterpiece' with Mammootty in the lead role. As the duo is teaming up for the third time, audiences expect nothing less than a high-voltage action outing.

Mammootty shares screen space with Meena

Veteran actress Meena is playing the lady lead in 'Shylock'. Mammootty has previously acted with Meena in movies like 'Rakshasa Rajavu', 'Katha Parayumbol' and 'Balyakalasakhi'. Tamil actor Raj Kiran is also playing a crucial role in the movie. The supporting star cast includes Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shahjohn and Siddique.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music of the movie, while the camera is cranked by Renadive. Joby George will be distributing the movie in the banner of Goodwill Entertainments.