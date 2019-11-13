The release of Mollywood megastar Mammootty's 'Mamangam' has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 21 but the makers have now revealed that it will hit the screens only on December 12, 2019. The news has set a huge wave of disappointment among fans of Mammootty, as they were busy preparing to welcome their superhero on November 21.

As per reports, the post-production works of the movie have not been completed yet and this has compelled the makers to postpone the release date. The visual effects works of the movie are still progressing and are expected to get completed by the first week of December. A few weeks back, Mammootty had revealed that there will be fewer VFX works in the movie, as the makers want to craft the film more natural and real.

"It will be visually big but we are not depending much on computer graphics. We are using minimal VFX. We want the film to look natural and real," Indian Express quoted Mammootty as saying.

Directorial swap

It was young screenwriter, Sajeev Pillai, who initially directed 'Mamangam', but was later replaced by M Padmakumar. This decision made by producer Venu Kunnappilly received criticism from all corners, as Sajeev Pillai had spent nearly 12 years materializing this movie.

The film is all about the 'Mamangam' festival of the 18th century on the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya in Kerala. Mammootty apparently plays the role of a Kalaripayattu expert who works hard to overthrow the Zamorin rulers.

Apart from Mammootty, 'Mamangam' also stars Unni Mukunda, Prachi Tehlan, Manikandan Achari, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, Neeraj Madhav and Manikuttan in other prominent roles. Shanker Ramakrishnan has written the adapted screenplay and dialogues for this film. The music for this movie is composed by M Jayachandran, while Raja Mohammad has carried out the editing.