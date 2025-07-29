Amidst the evolving political scenario in Karnataka, the potential return of Mallikarjun Kharge, the national President of the Congress party, to state politics has become a focal point of discussion.

This development has stirred conversations within the political circles, especially given the ongoing leadership debates within the ruling Congress party. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara recently addressed the media in Bengaluru, emphasizing that there is no issue if Kharge decides to re-enter state politics.

Parameshwara's remarks follow Kharge's expression of disappointment over being denied the Chief Minister's post in 1999, despite his significant contributions to the party's success in the state.

"There is nothing wrong in it. He holds a key decision-making position in our party. He is the one who decides who should be chosen as the Chief Minister. He is the AICC President. If he decides to return to state politics, no one should take it otherwise," Parameshwara stated.

Kharge's statement has reignited the debate on the possibility of a 'Dalit Chief Minister' within the Congress party. As a prominent leader from Karnataka who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, Kharge's potential return to state politics has added a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about leadership changes within the party.

The issue of appointing a Dalit as the Chief Minister has been a topic of debate within the Congress party, with senior leaders like Parameshwara and H.C. Mahadevappa, both from Scheduled Castes, having openly discussed it in the past.

The backdrop of these discussions is the speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, involving the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Rumors of a power-sharing agreement between the two leaders have been circulating, adding to the intrigue surrounding Kharge's potential return.

Leadership dynamics and party strategy

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, when asked about Kharge's statement, remarked, "Of course, he has expressed himself. What's wrong with that? What is wrong in expressing one's pain and feelings?"

This response highlights the sensitivity of the issue and the importance of addressing Kharge's concerns within the party framework. Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, who serves as the IT/BT Minister, attempted to downplay the speculations by stating that his father was merely sharing his political journey, including both the ups and downs. He emphasized that Kharge's speech should be viewed in its entirety and not selectively. Priyank Kharge also clarified that his father has no regrets about his political career.

The discussions around Kharge's potential return to state politics are taking place at a crucial juncture for the Congress party in Karnataka. The party has completed half of its five-year term, and this period is seen as an important time to assess what more needs to be done in the remaining term. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to begin district-wise meetings with MLAs to allocate funds and gather feedback on various matters, including party organization. These meetings are reminiscent of similar gatherings held in 2013, 2015, and 2018, when Parameshwara was the state Congress president.

The possibility of Kharge's return to state politics is not without its challenges. The BJP has criticized Kharge's recent remarks, but Parameshwara defended him, stating, "Those who are commenting on this issue have not yet reached the level Kharge is at today. He is a prominent leader in national politics, not just in our party. That must be taken into account." Parameshwara further emphasized Kharge's vast experience and his capability to hold any position, urging that his statements should not be misinterpreted.

