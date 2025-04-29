Will send strong message of unity: Cong leaders back demand for special Parliament session

Congress leaders on Tuesday stepped up their demand for a special session of Parliament, endorsing the call made by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in response to the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack, orchestrated by 'The Resistance Front', an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, saw terrorists open fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people and injuring several others.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest to demonstrate a united national stand against terrorism.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told IANS, "This is a good thing. We will be able to raise our views together. In such a time, there won't be any differences between the ruling and the Opposition; everyone will be united on this issue. It will send a good and strong message of unity to the world."

"Whenever such things happened, special sessions were convened. So, it will be good if a special session is held soon," Dikshit added.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also spoke to IANS, saying, "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had said in the all-party meeting that the Congress party is with the government in India's fight against terrorism. We will be with the government in whatever steps it takes. The special session will be welcomed by the Opposition."

Congress leader Udit Raj further emphasised the need for the special session, stating that the government should have acted sooner.

"Now the matter becomes even more serious. If a terrorist was part of the Pakistani Army and their Defence Minister himself admitted that they had been providing training, and 26 people were killed in Pahalgam, necessary action must be taken," he told IANS.

"The government should call a Parliament session instead of the Opposition seeking it. It was Congress that demanded the all-party meeting. It seems the government only want to make allegations and not take action," Raj added.

In his letter dated April 28, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination."

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, echoed Rahul Gandhi's appeal, stating, "At this moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, the Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on April 22. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened," his letter read.

Following the attack, the Central government convened an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting and extended full support to the government's proposed actions.

The Congress party assured the government of its complete backing to take necessary steps to avenge the killings of innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from IANS)