Vinod Dua, journalist and father of comedian and YouTuber Mallika Dua, is the latest prominent personality accused of stalking and sexual harassment amid the ongoing MeToo movement.

Filmmaker Nishtha Jain, who chose to identify herself as a victim, took to Facebook to narrate her horrific account of getting humiliated at the hands of Vinod Dua during a job interview in June, 1989.

Nishtha, in her Facebook post, further described how Vinod Dua used to keep a track of her whereabouts and would show up unexpectedly at her office's parking area. Once when Vinod Dua asked her to come inside the car, Nishtha assumed he was going to apologise for his behaviour but the journalist ended up slobbering all over my face. She managed to escape at that time.

The victim called Vinod Dua a hypocrite when he took a stand against Akshay Kumar accusing the latter of passing a sexist remark on her daughter Mallika Dua at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show earlier this year.

"When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar's sexist words to his daughter Mallika Dua, I said to myself he's obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I'm sure he would have done it to other women," Nishtha said in her Facebook post.

She concluded her ordeal saying, "Sorry, Malika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame."

Read her full unedited Facebook post here: