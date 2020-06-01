Tochi Raina talks about Wajid Khan’s demise Close
Cosmetic surgeries or plastic surgeries are not new to Bollywood as actors are under constant pressure to look good throughout their career and beyond. Hence, every second successful celebrity of B-town has resorted to cosmetic treatments to enhance their looks. Yet, most of the stars refuse to accept it in public, perhaps for the fear of being criticised. Although of late, a few admitted to have gone under the knife.

Karan Johar had once revealed B-town's best kept secret. "It's me, my face. I am Botoxed, I put collagen up there, I have adjusted my nose, I have done what everyone does in my industry, so that is one of the things," he had said in a special video that was shot to promote new season of his chat show Koffee With Karan.

While actresses often come under the scanner for their altered facial appearances, be it their fuller lips or high cheekbones, it's rare to find strikingly visibly change among male actors. Hence, we have listed down a few popular male actors, who are believed to have opted for cosmetic or plastic surgeries and have never accepted it.

Bollywood male actors who have undergone plastic surgeries
Salman Khan; Shahid Kapoor; Shah Rukh KhanTwitter

Shahid Kapoor: From the chocolate boy image in Ishq Vishk to the angry Kabir Singh, Shahid has changed a lot. If reports are to be believed, Shahid had undergone a treatment called rhinoplasty to enhance the shape of his nose. 

Shahid Kapoor cosmetic surgery
Shahid Kapoor: Before and after plastic surgeryYoutube screenshot

Ranbir Kapoor: According to the report, he went under the knife after his movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. it was speculated that Ranbir was beginning to lose hair and hence, he sought treatement to correct the hairline. 

Ranbir Kapoor plastic surgery
Ranbir Kapoor: Before and AfterYoutube screenshot

Aamir Khan: Aamir is 55 and yet looks much younger than his age. The secret? The 3 Idiots actor has reportedly undergone botox treatment to get rid of his visible wrinkles. 

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan: Before and afterYoutube screenshot

Amitabh Bachchan: Many reports suggested that Big B had undergone hair-transplant treatment or uses wigs after his bald spots disappeared suddenly and hair became increasingly lush.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan: Before and afterYoutube screenshot

Salman Khan: Salman has undergone multiple plastic surgeries. Apparently, he has corrected his jawline and undergone hair-transplant several times. 

Salman Khan
Salman Khan: Before and afterYoutube screenshot

Anil Kapoor: The forever young actor, despite having a career span of 40 years, looks half his age. Apart from taking very good care of his health, the actor has reportedly taken cosmetic help to stay young. Even at the age of 63, he has almost no wrinkle on his face.

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor: Before and afterYoutube screenshot

Kapil Sharma: The comedian-actor too has got hair-transplant treatment. At the start of his career as a contestant in reality shows like Comedy Circus, Kapil was seen balding. However, once he became famous, fans started noticing his increasingly lush hair. 

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma: Before and afterYoutube screenshot

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh too has allegedly resorted to cosmetic enhancements to keep looking younger. He has had botox treatments done to reduce wrinkles and fine lines on his face.

shah rukh khan
Shah Rukh Khan: Before and AfterYoutube screenshot

Saif Ali Khan: Rumour has it that Saif too undergoes botox treatment on a regular basis.

saif ali khan
Saif Ali Khan: Before and afterYoutube screenshot