Cosmetic surgeries or plastic surgeries are not new to Bollywood as actors are under constant pressure to look good throughout their career and beyond. Hence, every second successful celebrity of B-town has resorted to cosmetic treatments to enhance their looks. Yet, most of the stars refuse to accept it in public, perhaps for the fear of being criticised. Although of late, a few admitted to have gone under the knife.

Karan Johar had once revealed B-town's best kept secret. "It's me, my face. I am Botoxed, I put collagen up there, I have adjusted my nose, I have done what everyone does in my industry, so that is one of the things," he had said in a special video that was shot to promote new season of his chat show Koffee With Karan.



While actresses often come under the scanner for their altered facial appearances, be it their fuller lips or high cheekbones, it's rare to find strikingly visibly change among male actors. Hence, we have listed down a few popular male actors, who are believed to have opted for cosmetic or plastic surgeries and have never accepted it.

Shahid Kapoor: From the chocolate boy image in Ishq Vishk to the angry Kabir Singh, Shahid has changed a lot. If reports are to be believed, Shahid had undergone a treatment called rhinoplasty to enhance the shape of his nose.

Ranbir Kapoor: According to the report, he went under the knife after his movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. it was speculated that Ranbir was beginning to lose hair and hence, he sought treatement to correct the hairline.

Aamir Khan: Aamir is 55 and yet looks much younger than his age. The secret? The 3 Idiots actor has reportedly undergone botox treatment to get rid of his visible wrinkles.

Amitabh Bachchan: Many reports suggested that Big B had undergone hair-transplant treatment or uses wigs after his bald spots disappeared suddenly and hair became increasingly lush.

Salman Khan: Salman has undergone multiple plastic surgeries. Apparently, he has corrected his jawline and undergone hair-transplant several times.

Anil Kapoor: The forever young actor, despite having a career span of 40 years, looks half his age. Apart from taking very good care of his health, the actor has reportedly taken cosmetic help to stay young. Even at the age of 63, he has almost no wrinkle on his face.

Kapil Sharma: The comedian-actor too has got hair-transplant treatment. At the start of his career as a contestant in reality shows like Comedy Circus, Kapil was seen balding. However, once he became famous, fans started noticing his increasingly lush hair.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh too has allegedly resorted to cosmetic enhancements to keep looking younger. He has had botox treatments done to reduce wrinkles and fine lines on his face.

Saif Ali Khan: Rumour has it that Saif too undergoes botox treatment on a regular basis.