Here's exciting news for fans of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The ace comedians, who broke millions of hearts when they parted ways after a mid-air brawl, followed by a nasty Twitter war in 2017, are likely to reunite soon.

Yes, you read it right! Of late, the two have been inching towards a patch up but the latest buzz is that Kapil and Sunil are most likely to come together again by the time the prolonged period of COVID-19 lockdown ends.

With the massive craze for Sunil and Kapil's fun banters, their big reconciliation on The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to break TRP records of all the seasons.

It may be recalled that after vowing never to work with Kapil, Sunil had a string of unsuccessful attempts at making big in the industry. Well, one can't deny the fact that Sunil is at his best when teamed up with the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Salman to bring Sunil and Kapil together

Last year, reports were doing the rounds that Salman Khan, who is co-producing The Kapil Sharma Show 2, would bring Sunil on the show.

When asked about being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show 2, Sunil had then admitted that they had a casual chat over his return on the show. "Salman sir is producing The Kapil Sharma Show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil's show) as I am doing Bharat with Salman sir. This show (Kanpur WaleKhuranas) that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had."

"But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much," PTI had quoted Sunil as saying.