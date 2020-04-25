The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is a must-watch for millions across the world every weekend. But with the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, fans have been left with no choice but to watch the re-runs of their favourite show.

But it looks like not just fans but the team too is missing working with each other. Krushna Abhishek, who portrays the role of Sapna, Kiku Sharda aka Bachcha Yadav, judge Archana Puran Singh and director Bharat Kukreti recently had a virtually meet through a video call.

Krushna took to his Instagram to share a screenshot from the video call, and the smiling faces on the picture hint that the call was a fun-filled one. "Video call after so long saw my archana ji kiku and our director Bharat je ah really feeling good love u all missed kapil online but spoke later to him @bharat_shutterlust @kikusharda @archanapuransingh @tkss," he wrote.

In no time, fans started pouring in comments explaining how much they are missing the show during this quarantine period.

Rumour of TKSS 2 fresh episodes:

Meanwhile, as the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 stands cancelled, rumours of the producers intending about coming up with fresh episodes without a live audience made the news. The rumors further stated that Kapil and others are shooting for the episodes from home itself.

A source told an entertainment portal said, "Why not? Since the Corona virus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres gave adopted a no-audience format. They're even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating the Corona."'

Kapil denies shooting for fresh episodes:

However, Kapil Sharma denied saying that he had no clue about the news of fresh episodes, "I don't have any information about this. I also read in some news," he told India Forums.