Ever since the pandemic has hit us, OTT platforms have come as a boon. From new movies to binge-worthy series, OTT brings the world of entertainment at our fingertips. Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar and Zee - all the platforms have new releases this weekend too. So let's take a look where can you get your latest dose of entertainment this weekend.

Netflix

Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's Firefly Lane is already receiving rave reviews. The drama series is based on Kristin Hannah's book. The plot revolves around the friendship of two young girls and their journey towards adulthood. The series was released on February 3.

Malcolm & Marie: John David Washington and Zendaya's film is a romanctic drama. The story is of a rising filmmaker and his girlfriend, their ego clashes, confessions and much more. The film was released on February 5.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2: The second season of the stand-up comedy show delivers a knockout punch. The comedians have been picked by Tiffany Haddish herself. It released on February 2.

On Amazon

Bliss: The film stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in lead roles. The sci-fi film revolves around a man and a woman and their journey differentiating between reality and fiction. It's released on February 5.

Zee5

Lahore Confidential: OTTs have decoded our love for Indo-Pak thrillers and this one joins the list. Richa Chadha plays lead role in Lahore Confidential and the spy thriller is garnering quite some buzz.