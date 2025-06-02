Malaysian political parties back India's fight against Pak-backed terrorism

An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation met with leaders of major political parties of Malaysia on Monday and garnered support for the continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held interactions with the members of Malaysia's Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), also known as People's Justice Party in English, in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a member of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

The Indian parliamentarians conveyed the nation's principled and uncompromising stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, highlighting the strategic significance of Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, the delegates, speaking to IANS, said that the Malaysian parties voiced their support for India's fight against terrorism.

"We met both the ruling parties...We put our views before them and presented our facts. They appreciated our position, stating that India has the right to defend itself. We also discussed the Indus Water Treaty and India's 'new normal' policy on terrorism, highlighting that any terrorist activities against India will be considered as an act of war," said Jha.

"When PM Anwar Ibrahim met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India, the bonhomie witnessed between both the leaders sent a friendly message in Malaysia. Malaysia extended solidarity with India against cross-border terrorism. Malaysia also appreciated India's progress as it became the fourth-largest economy in the world under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

"India will take the dossier to the Financial Action Task Force, which puts terror financing countries on a grey or black list. We also sought Malaysia's support on this. As a whole, we had a fruitful meeting and they gave a patient hearing to India's point of view," Jha added.

After concluding visit to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, the delegation led by JD-U MP Jha for last leg of the foreign tour in Malaysia also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

"We held talks with two parties... One thing is very clear -- throughout this journey, we have seen that everyone is strongly opposing terrorism. Both parties decided to keep India's stance in front of other government agencies in Malaysia. We are happy that Malaysia is ready to consider India's concerns. We have got positive responses from all the countries visited so far," said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Detailing the outcomes of the meetings, BJP MP Hemang Joshi said, "During the meetings, we discussed Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam incident and shared our evidence. We also talked about Operation Sindoor and presented our views with proof. We are glad to learn that Malaysia has clearly stated that Islam does not support any form of terrorism or violence and condemns any such terrorist activities. They have also supported India's right to self-defence against such activities."

Malaysia's Deputy Minister in the PM's department (Law & Institutional Reforms), YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran V. Murugeson, also spoke to IANS, stating, "India has the right to retaliate, and Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 was at a very restrained level."

He further said both India and Pakistan are nuclear neighbours, and Malaysia doesn't want them to be involved in a nuclear war.

"The entire party delegation came and gave a detailed explanation of how the event occurred on April 22. We have expressed our concern and sympathy for those who were killed on that day. Cross-border terrorism, anywhere in the world, is unacceptable. Malaysia has strongly issued a statement to that effect. We share the sentiment, and we feel what has happened should not have happened at all," he said.

On the relationship with India, the Minister said, "India and Malaysia relationship goes back to 100 years. We have more than 2 million Indian communities residing in Malaysia."

The visit of the all-party delegation to Malaysia is part of India's strategic outreach to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

(With inputs from IANS)