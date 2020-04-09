Mollywood director M Padmakumar has a positive real-life story to tell. The filmmaker's son Akash, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has been discharged Kalamassery Medical College, Kerala after full recovery.

M Padmakumar's Thank You Letter

The creator of Mamangam has written a thank-you letter to express his gratitude for the selfless work being carried out by the medical staff, district collect, Chief Minister M Pinarayi Vijayan along with health minister Shylaja. On his Facebook page, he wrote the below:

Dear all ,

My son Akash and his colleague Eldho Mathew has been discharged from Kalamassery M C, after the treatment of COVID 19 successfully.. Lots of thanks & Love to the Doctors, nurses and all other health workers who were dedicated to fight against this disease.. And my love to the Captain of the entire team our Honourable CM, Sri PINARAYI VIJAYAN, our health Minister Smt. Shylaja teacher, our district Collector S. Suhas and all... This is not just an expression of gratitude, also my pride about my state, my Government which is

No: 1 among the world for leading and caring their people very sincerely.

A BIG SALUTE!!!

#stay home #stay safe#break the chain#fight against corona#proud on our state #we shall over come

Padmakumar's son Akash is studying at an university in the US. He returned to Kerala on 15 March.

Padmakumar is a popular director who has directed over 15 movies in his career. He has worked with most of the stars that include Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Mohanlal, Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban.

However, he is yet to commence his next work after Mammootty's Mamangam.