The Oscars 2023 had many hilarious and highlighting moments. But, one moment that stood out for many of us was Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai's hilarious response. When host Jimmy Kimmel brought up the question of the infamous Harry Styles- Chris Pine Spitgate incident, no one was expecting Malala to fire back with such a humorous answer.

Jimmy's question

While the question received applause, it was Malala's response to it that won over the audience present. "Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" Jimmy Kimmel asked.

Malala's witty answer

This made the audience burst into laughter. While many would have thought that Malala was put into a spot with the question, her answer gave us a glimpse into her witty side as well. "I only talk about peace," the 25-year-old said. This left the audience cheering and rooting for the Peace Prize winner.

There were a few who didn't appreciate Jimmy asking Malala such a question. "Gross. Why are you treating this brave young woman with such disrespect? Are those in power in the entertainment industry really so threatened by her? Shameful," one user commented.

Social media unhappy

"Not a good question, but beautifully answered by Malala Yousafzai," another user wrote.

"Thats such a redundant thing to do: talk about celebrities most of whom would be unknown to esp the ppl whom Malala represents n raises her voice for," another social media user opined.