Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars this year, joked about the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock controversy. The comedian presented the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles almost a year after 2022 host Chris Rock was belted by Will Smith after making a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In his opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the issue physical violence threat during the ceremony. "Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up," Mr Kimmel said.

''We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe. So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug. And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it's not going to be easy. You're going to have to get through the heavyweight champ, Adonis Creed, you're going to have to deal with Michelle Yeoh ... you're going to have to tangle with Spider-Man, you're going to have to tangle with Fabelman, and then you're going to have to go through my right-hand man Guillermo,'' Mr Kimmel said in his monologue.

Here’s the portion of Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue where he referenced Will Smith's slap from last year's show! ?#Oscars pic.twitter.com/2ksrwAnRJa — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 13, 2023

For those unaware, following an investigation into the Will Smith Oscar Slapgate, the Academy has banned the actor for 10 years. However, the board did not revoke the Best Actor Award Smith won for King Richard. Smith cannot participate in any events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the next decade.

"The Board has decided, for 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote.

Smith is the fifth black actor to win the world's highest individual award for an actor.