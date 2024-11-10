Malaika Arora has chalked out some major challenges for herself in the month of November. The diva took to her Instagram stories to share the nine rules she would follow this month. From getting proper sleep and intermittent fasting to not consuming alcohol and removing toxic people from her life, Malaika has quite a list.

Malaika chalked out how she would not have alcohol this month, would exercise daily, get a mentor, and walk ten thousand steps daily. Not just that, she has also listed out how she would not have any processed food, would not eat anything after 8 pm, and would fast till 10 am the next morning every day.

"1. No alcohol. 2. Eight hours of sleep. 3. Get a mentor. 4. Exercise daily. 5. Ten thousand steps per day. 6. Fast until 10 am daily. 7. Avoid processed foods. 8. No food after 8 pm. 9. Remove toxic people," she wrote calling it her November Challenge.

Malaika's post comes barely a few days after Arjun Kapoor confirmed his single status at a promotional event of Singham Again. Malla has been sharing cryptic posts on life and its challenges in the last few days.

"Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day," she had recently shared.

The Munni Badnaam Hui actress had also written a few days back, "Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life beautiful." On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is basking in the glory of the love and adulation his role as Danger Lanka in Singham Again has received from the audience.