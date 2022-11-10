Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media after actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora shared a picture on Instagram captioning it as, "I Said Yes". Paparazzi Viral Bhayani with a huge following on Instagram also posed a question saying, "Is the fairytale wedding happening soon?" as he and many fans thought that it was a hint at Malaika getting engaged to long-time boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

But soon after Malaika cleared the air and wrote, "I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about?" [sic]

While some fans were elated with the news, some didn't appreciate the marketing gimmick that involved their personal life. One user wrote, "Ah classic clickbait marketing move." The other wrote, "Kya gajab ka publicity hai."

Arjun recently shared on Koffee with Karan that he is not getting married anytime soon. He said, "I'm a very realistic person, Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work."

About Malaika's show

Malaika said in a statement, "For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving In With Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this."