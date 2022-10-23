Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Malaika Arora turns 49 today. Needless to say, Malaika is aging like a fine wine. By looking at her grace and elegance no one can say she turned 49th this year. The actress is known for her fitness and fashion. But there is more to Malaika than just looking hot. The ageless beauty has time and time again proven that she lives life on her own terms and her social media is proof. Malaika can pull off any outfit with panache, be it a simple athleisure to ethnic outfit, deep cut one piece, or a bodycon dress.

The actress is ringing in her birthday with her close friends and family. By close friends we meant, her boyfriend Arjun. Touted as Bollywood's favorite couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora social media PDA is always on point. The adorable romantic souls often exchange cute messages on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor's wish for girlfriend Malaika Arora will reinstate your faith in love

Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was the first one to wish Malaika on her birthday. He shared a mirror selfie of him and Malaika and wished his baby in the most lovable way!

Sharing the picture on Instagram at midnight, Arjun wrote, "The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday, Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine..."

Immediately, Malaika Arora reacted to her boyfriend Arjun's post by sharing it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Only yours".

Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan too wished the actress on her birthday

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared two pictures of her BFF Malaika. In the first picture, Malaika can be seen reading the menu with 'so much seriousness'. Kareena wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness". In the second picture, Malaika can be seen enjoying a burger. "and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. Happy birthday darling Malla,"

Malaika also responded to the birthday wish. She reposted the story on her Instagram story and wrote, 'HAHAHA, Love u bebo."

Other celebs who wished Malaika on her birthday are:

Actor Tara Sutaria dropped a heart emoticon in reaction to the picture. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also wished Malaika in the comments section. Karisma Kapoor also extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the birthday girl. She dropped a boomerang video, which is captioned, "Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times."