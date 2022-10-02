Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were one of the most loved B-town couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in December 1998. The couple officially called it quits after 18 years of marriage in May 2017. The couple may have parted ways but they are happily co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are often spotted together at Mumbai airport to see off their son who is studying at a US university.

Individually, both Malaika and Arbaaz are in a happy space. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

In a recent interview, Malaika poured her heart out and spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, her new phase and much more.

Malaika on her equation with former husband Arbaaz Khan

Talking about Arbaaz Khan, Malaika told Masala magazine, "We have a better equation now. We are far more mature. We're just happier, calmer people. He's a wonderful man, I only wish him the best in life. Sometimes, people are wonderful but they just aren't great together. That's just how it is. I would always wish him well."

On ending 18 years of marriage

"I think I made my choice and I put myself first. And I think by doing that, I am a much better person today. I have a better relationship with my son; he sees that I am much happier. I have a much better relationship with my ex-husband. I'm happy I made these decisions and I stood up for myself. So, for women out there, don't be scared. Don't be afraid to follow your heart. Yes, you will ruffle feathers but life is not easy. You can't make everyone happy."

Malaika also spoke about her bond with Arjun Kapoor

"The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It's very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are. I think we both are each other's biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That's the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able just to be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun", she said.

Malaika gushes over Arjun Kapoor, and calls him, "the best boyfriend"

Speaking about Arjun, she added, "He's always supporting me, always encouraging me, and always has my back. He's the best boyfriend."