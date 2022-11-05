Rumours and speculations are a part and parcel of Bollywood. While many names get linked overnight, many relationships are declared broken at the drop-of-a-hat too. Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor have been through this ride as well. Back when Athiya and Arjun were shooting together for Mubarakan, rumour mills were abuzz with the reports of the two of them being more than just good friends.

On being asked about it, both Arjun and Athiya denied the rumours and maintained that the two have known each other longer than people think. She also added that she is quite good friends with Arjun's sister, Anshula.

Athiya's response to dating rumours

"This rumour has become very boring now. I don't take it too seriously. I know Arjun very well. I have known him before the movie's shooting even started. His sister Anshula Kapoor and I are very close friends. Our equation might be new for you but it isn't for us. I have known Arjun since the beginning itself, hence the rumours became a very big thing," she reportedly told Pinkvilla.

When Malaika's name popped up too

Back when Malaika Arora came into the picture and before the two had made their relationship public, another news that made headlines was how Malaika had allegedly stopped Arjun from talking to Athiya. A Bollywood Bubble report had stated that ever since Malaika came into Arjun's life, he stopped talking to Athiya completely. Many reports claimed that it was the Arora girl who barred Arjun from talking to his 'Mubarakan' co-actress.