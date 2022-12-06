Moving in with Malaika is making quite a buzz. The reality show featuring Malaika Arora and her life has become the talk of the town. More so, because Malaika has made several startling revelations on the show. In one segment, she has also spoken about Arjun Kapoor, marriage and the prospect of having kids with him.

Malaika told Farah Khan that she doesn't know what the future holds for the two of them. She added that these are things are which one discusses with their partner and of course they get talked about.

Malaika not bitter after divorce

Talking about love, Malaika said that she doesn't feel insecure just because she has been through a divorce. She went on to say that she is not bitter and feels that she has become a better person when it comes to relationships.

"Aaj jo insaan meri zindagi mein hai, woh mujhe khush rakhta hai. I don't care iske baare mein duniya kya sochti hai (I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don't care what the world thinks about it)," she added.

Malaika praises Arbaaz

Malaika also heaped praise on ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and how he has been there for her. She spoke about the time she went through the horrific accident and how Arbaaz was the first one she saw after coming out of the hospital room.