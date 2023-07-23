The Barbie trend seems to have taken over Bollywood. Various Bollywood celebs dressed up in their pinkiest best and chose to go with eccentric hairstyles to soak themselves in the Barbie mania. The Hollywood film starring Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie released in India to a positive response. Celebs like Sunny Leone, Aahna Kumra and Giorgia Andriani went to watch the film at the screening.

Sunny Leone: The Ragini MMS actress turned up in pink for the Barbie screening. Sunny attended the screening with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids. The former adult film star wore all shades of pink and looking like the cutest Barbie in town.

Aahana Kumra: The actress turned up in the cutest pink gown for the screening event. The halter neckline, cut-out detailing and ruffles added Babie vibe to Aahna. Needless to say, the mega watt smile turned heads.

Giorgia Andriani: Giorgia Andriani turned up as the sexy Barbie and looked sensuous. The diva wore a glamorous pink outfit and paired it up with nude Stilettos, pink sling bag, glossy make-up and funky hairstyle.

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora was recently spotted in Sri Lanka where she had gone to host the Mrs India pageant with Dino Morea. Malaika called herself Barbie Arora as she flaunted her assets in a hot pink attire with a high ponytail.