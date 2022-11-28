The rumours of Giorgia Andriani and Arbaaz Khan ready to tie the knot often keep surfacing. And something similar happened when Arbaaz, in his recent interview, revealed that they are in a transitional phase and wondering what's next. However, on being asked, Giorgia revealed that they aren't looking at marriage right now.

What Giorgia said

"Like I said we're very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at," she said in an interview. Andriani also added, "The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart."

Giorgia also revealed that she has met Malaika Arora multiple times and deeply admires her. Giorgia said that she appreciates the journey Malaika Arora has had in terms of starting from scratch and then making her way upwards. She added that she has a lot of admiration and respect for Malaika.

Arbaaz's take on their relationship

It was in a recent interview that Khan had spoken about the age difference between him and his ladylove. "There's a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, 'really?' It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don't look too far ahead, but the longer you're in it, there are more questions that need to be answered," Arbaaz recently said in an interview with Sidharth Kannan.