There have been hush-hush whispers of Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani ready to take their relationship to the next level for a while now. Amid all this, a recent interview of Arbaaz talking about the "transitional" phase the couple is going through has taken over the internet. Many feel the dashing Khan might be dropping a subtle hint at what's to come next.

While Arbaaz is 55, Giorgia is 32. Talking about the age gap between the two, the Fashion actor said that though the age difference is huge, it doesn't seem like that to them.

The age difference

"There's a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, 'really?' It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don't look too far ahead, but the longer you're in it, there are more questions that need to be answered," he told Siddharth Kannan on his show.

The next phase?

The Nirdosh actor also added that they are in that transitional phase. "I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it)," he added. Netizens feel Arbaaz is dropping a massive hint about what's to come next and how a wedding might happen sooner than one expects.

In the same interview, Arbaaz also spoke about how the two of them feed off each others' energies. Khan is now winning applause for his role in Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series Tanaav. The show is an adaptation of the popular – Fauda.