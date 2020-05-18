Dabbang director Arbaaz Khan might not have established himself as a successful actor but the audience has highly applauded his work as director and producer. The 'Hello Brother' fame has been making headlines ever since he parted his ways with his ex-wife Malaika Arora, after 18 years of marriage.

After their divorce in 2018, while Malaika openly accepted her love for Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz went on to date Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz made his relationship with gorgeous Giorgia, who is a model and dancer working in Bollywood movies & commercials open when they both appeared together at the former's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi in 2018.

While Arbaaz is a famous name in Bollywood, and his family also have been a part of the film industry for ages, Giorgia's profession and source of income are still unknown to most of the people. She came into limelight, only after Arbaaz changed his relationship status to 'committed with Giorgia'.

Though Giorgia is yet to make her Bollywood debut in a lead role, she has been living a lavish life in Mumbai. Let's have look on the net worth of this power couple of B-Town.

Giorgia Andriani Net Worth

Glamorous dive Giorgia, was born and brought up in Italy and have been ranked as one of the richest and recognised models of Italy, as per the reports. She is also a trained dancer and actor. She made her debut in Bollywood movie through a small cameo role in Kartik Aaryan's Guest in London, 2017.

If reports are to be believed, then her net worth is more than $6 Million and she also owns a luxurious car, Ferrari.

Arbaaz Khan Net Worth

Though Arbaaz has been recently seen in supporting roles as an actor in various Bollywood and South Indian movies, his directorial ventures have been churning huge amount of money. Apart from making super hit movies like Dabbang, Arbaaz has also hosted shows like Power Couple, which aired on Sony TV with ex-wife Malaika Arora.

In 2019, Khan made his digital debut with a crime-thriller web series Poison. As per the reports, the net worth of Arbaaz Khan is around 21 million USD.

Arbaaz Khan is spending quality time with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani amid the Lockdown. The diva has also styled Arbaaz's beard and shared a hilarious video of the same on Instagram.